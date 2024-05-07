Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 29 April to 03 May 2024
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 April to 03 May 2024
|
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 April to 03 May 2024
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|5/2/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
97.7432
|
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|5/3/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
99.0572
|
XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
14,000
|
98.4002
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
