Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 29 April to 03 May 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 April to 03 May 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 April to 03 May 2024
Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/2/2024

FR0010313833

7000

97.7432

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/3/2024

FR0010313833

7000

99.0572

XPAR

TOTAL

14,000

98.4002

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507440652/en/

Arkema

Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

