Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 29 April to 03 May 2024

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 April to 03 May 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 April to 03 May 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/2/2024 FR0010313833 7000 97.7432 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/3/2024 FR0010313833 7000 99.0572 XPAR TOTAL 14,000 98.4002

