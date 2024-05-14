Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 06 May to 10 May 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 May to 10 May 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/6/2024 FR0010313833 7000 99,0352 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/05/20024 FR0010313833 7000 99,4890 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/05/20025 FR0010313833 7000 99,3130 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/05/20026 FR0010313833 6935 98,4816 XPAR TOTAL 27 935 99,0811

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

