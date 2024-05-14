AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 06 May to 10 May 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 May to 10 May 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/6/2024

FR0010313833

7000

99,0352

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

08/05/20024

FR0010313833

7000

99,4890

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

08/05/20025

FR0010313833

7000

99,3130

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

08/05/20026

FR0010313833

6935

98,4816

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

27 935

99,0811

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514397788/en/

Arkema

