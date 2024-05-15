Ikonisys: Hospitex to Obtain International Patent for the BLOCKfast Cyto-Inclusion Kit

Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces that Hospitex International has obtained the international patent for the BLOCKfast cytoinclusion kit.

BLOCKfast facilitates the treatment of cells collected in the liquid phase and processes them in histology in a more innovative, efficient, and straightforward manner than traditional methods. Since its launch immediately after the application filing, the product has swiftly become a flagship offering in Hospitex's portfolio within the Italian market, finding utility in any pathological anatomy laboratory.

Recent commercial validations now present significant global commercial development prospects.

Produced entirely at the Florence plant, BLOCKfast is manufactured using sophisticated chemical processes and stringent quality control procedures, ensuring formal and substantive protection of the formula.

The patent, previously labeled "Patent Pending", has garnered international recognition, enabling broader access and enhanced dissemination of innovative Cancer Diagnosis solutions.

This achievement marks a significant stride in the company's mission to provide top-tier diagnostic solutions to cancer patients worldwide. It stands as a pivotal point in a broader R&D landscape, which anticipates numerous patents in the years ahead.

About Hospitex International

Hospitex International is the world leading company for cytology standardized monolayer preparations. With CYTOfast it has re-invented the cytological diagnostics. Hospitex offers a full range of integrated solutions aimed at streamlining diagnostic processes in cytology. The global shortage of expertise in pathology requires tools and technologies that enable diagnostic safety, efficiency and capacity building. In this area, Hospitex is recognized as the precision diagnostics player in cytology.

For more information: https://www.hospitex.com/en/

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys-finance.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514005580/en/

Hospitex International

Marco Testini

Investor Relations

marco.testini@hospitex.com

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com



NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98