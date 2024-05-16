AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)

30 April 2024

454 449 264

454 449 264

454 299 560

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,188 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

PIERRE & VACANCES

