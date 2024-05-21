AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG

Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG
ISIN: AT0000922554

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Kaufen
from: 21.05.2024
Target price: EUR 50.00
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Solid start into the year // record order backlog; chg. est.
 
Topic: Rosenbauer released solid Q1 figures with sales above but EBIT below
our estimates. The demand for firefighting vehicles is unbroken supported
by several structural trends, leading to a strong order intake and a new
record high in order backlog.
 
Q1 sales grew by 17.7% yoy to EUR 226m (eNuW: EUR 215m) thanks to the company's
strong order backlog of EUR 1.79bn at the end of FY23 and an average price
increase of 8% yoy per fire truck delivered in Q1. On a regional level,
growth in the Europe (+67% yoy to EUR 106m) and the Americas area (+6.0% yoy
to EUR 80m) compensated for a weaker Asia-Pacific (-51% yoy to EUR 12.4m) and
Middle East & Africa area (-9.0% yoy to EUR 17.1m).
 
EBIT improved by EUR 5.2m yoy to EUR 0.3m (eNuW: EUR 4.4m) backed by further
stabilization of supply chains but also substantial price increases. The
reported EBIT includes a negative one-off effect of EUR 2.3m due to the
departure of a member of the Executive Board and the realization of a new
banking agreement. The fact that EBIT in the first quarter was positive for
the first time in two years, despite negative one-offs, underpins the
successful operational turnaround of the company.
 
Unbroken strong demand. Q1 order intake stood at EUR 362m (+24% yoy),
implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x. Coupled with the strong demand
during the past quarters and supply chain issues, the group's order backlog
grew again to a new record high of EUR 1.94bn (+20% yoy). Rosenbauer intends
to reduce the book-to-bill ratio to a level of 1x to decrease lead times
and with that the implied risk in the order book of increases on the cost
side like in FY21 & FY22.
 
FY guidance reiterated. For FY24e, management expects sales of EUR 1.2bn (+
12.7% yoy) and an EBIT margin of 5%. While we are slightly more cautious
(eNuW: Sales EUR 1.18bn, EBIT margin 4.7%), we expect further sequential
improvements throughout FY24e after the transition year FY23. FY24e should
benefit from (1) price increases which are successively reflected in sales
(2) a further improving supply chain and (3) internal efficiency measures.
 
As the supply chain situation further improves and with a record high in
order backlog, shares look poised for a re-rating. Reiterate BUY with an
unchanged EUR 50.00 PT based on DCF.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29823.pdf
For additional information visit our website
www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Contact for questions
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Rosenbauer Intl.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Rally bei Rohstoffen
    Gold und Kupfer erreichen Rekordegestern, 11:51 Uhr · dpa-AFX
  2. Kolumne von Stefan Riße
    GameStop und Co.: Börsengeschichte wiederholt sich doch18. Mai · Stefan Riße
  3. Kolumne von Heiko Böhmer
    Bei den Nebenwerten steigen die Gewinne wieder19. Mai · Heiko Böhmer
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden