Vinpai announces its financial calendar for 2024-2025

Regulatory News:

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2024-2025.

Indicative financial calendar:

Dates* Events July 15, 2024 2024 Half-Year Sales October 10, 2024 2024 Half-Year Results November 18, 2024 2024 Third Quarter Sales January 22, 2025 2024 Annual Sales April 7, 2025 2024 Annual Results

(*) : The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Vinpai

Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae, plants, mineral and fiber-based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai now supports manufacturers in the food industry, its historical market, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, thanks to cross-technology know-how, enabling them to increase the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and association of ingredients and food additives allows manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating from two sites, in Saint-Dolay and Rieux (Morbihan) near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulas and now has 47 employees. In 2023, the Company generated revenues of nearly ¬8 million, more than half of which abroad, and is established in more than 35 countries.

For further information: www.vinpai.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240527195622/en/

Vinpai

Philippe Le Ray

CEO

investors@vinpai.com

NewCap

Théo Martin

Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

T. : 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Antoine Pacquier

Media Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

T. : 01 44 71 94 98