Meet U in CEAir: China Eastern Airlines Strengthens Cultural Communication With International Students

Flight attendant and excellent sky chef of China Eastern Airlines (CEA) had in-depth exchanges with nearly 30 international students studying in China during a cultural activity co-hosted by CEA and The International School of Tongji University on June 25.

The Meet U in CEAir activity, themed on aviation culture, offered a perfect opportunity for these students from around a dozen countries including Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands, to learn about civil aviation, experience aviation culture and try their hands at making CEA's signature in-flight meals.

Excellent sky chef Ludwig Strobel shared with the students his life in Shanghai as an employee of CEA. He also shared the fun short videos about making Chinese dishes he had posted on social media platforms.

CEA's Gen-Z flight attendant Deng Wenyi told the students her story of attending the China International Import Expo in Shanghai for six years in a row, giving them a "virtual tour" to the grand event.

Together, the students and the chefs made traditional Chinese cuisine mung bean pastry and "Bright Future," a signature dish of CEA. Besides, CEA also presented the students with MU Tea in different flavors.

Many students said the activity ignited their interest in CEA and expressed their willingness to work at the company after graduation.

The Meet U in CEAir themed activity is dedicated to connecting with young people in universities worldwide, using aviation culture to establish a unique bond with Gen-Zers around the world.

Through diverse forms of interactions and in-depth dialogues, the activity has effectively enhanced Gen-Zers' understanding of aviation culture and Chinese culture.

