AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)

30 June 2024

454 455 327

454 455 327

454 305 623

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,205 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705386571/en/

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
PIERRE & VACANCES

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Günstige KI-Gewinner? Es gibt sie noch. Einen kaufen wir jetzt bei Chartzeit.heute, 12:09 Uhr · onvista
Günstige KI-Gewinner? Es gibt sie noch. Einen kaufen wir jetzt bei Chartzeit.
onvista Trading-Impuls
MDax-Wert Hochtief mit bullischem Setupgestern, 15:44 Uhr · onvista
MDax-Wert Hochtief mit bullischem Setup
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Kursflaute trotz höherer Prognose: Wieso die Fielmann-Aktie jetzt attraktiv istgestern, 14:00 Uhr · onvista
Kursflaute trotz höherer Prognose: Wieso die Fielmann-Aktie jetzt attraktiv ist
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden