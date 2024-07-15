TEARTURE Illuminates Paris: The Art of Contemporary Chinese Furniture on Display at the Museum of Decorative Arts

On July 5th, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris opened its doors to a cultural event of international scale: REVIVING CRAFT, Contemporary Art and Design from China. This exceptional showcase presents to the Parisian public the avant-garde creations of 40 artists and 20 institutions, highlighting China's intangible cultural heritage and fostering a rich and innovative intercultural dialogue.

exhibition zone of TEARTURE (Photo: Business Wire)

At the heart of this celebration of Chinese design and craftsmanship, TEARTURE, a flagship brand of high-end furniture in precious wood, unveils its bold vision of contemporary Chinese design. Skillfully merging ancestral know-how and modern aesthetics, TEARTURE pushes the boundaries of art furniture.

The exhibition, a collaboration between Sun Media Group and China National Brand Network, is structured around the five elements - metal, wood, water, fire, and earth - weaving a subtle link between traditional Chinese philosophy and cutting-edge design.

TEARTURE presents unique pieces, true bridges between tradition and innovation:

"The Chinese Circle Chair": a bold sculptural reinterpretation of the iconic Ming chair.

"Spring Is Born from Everything": a reinvented cabinet celebrating renewal and vitality.

"The Xipi Lacquer Desk": a sleek creation combining functionality and refinement.

"The Screen of Celestial Books": a fascinating work deconstructing and reimagining over 1000 oracle bone characters, a millennial heritage from China's Bronze Age.

These creations embody TEARTURE's philosophy: a harmonious fusion between excellent craftsmanship and contemporary design. Each piece incorporates ancestral techniques such as Dongyang wood carving, bamboo weaving, or traditional lacquer, sublimated by a resolutely modern approach.

Wu Tengfei, master craftsman and founder of TEARTURE, constantly pushes the limits of his art and creativity to offer a new perspective on Chinese design. His approach, deeply rooted in tradition while embracing innovation, paves the way for a unique expression of Chinese cultural heritage on the international stage.

The REVIVING CRAFT exhibition marks a crucial step in the influence of contemporary Chinese design. TEARTURE, at the forefront of this movement, invites the world to discover the richness and creativity of today's Chinese furniture, carrying a millennial heritage and resolutely turned towards the future!

