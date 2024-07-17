AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

June 30, 2024

22 016 467

31 785 642

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 31 729 335, taking into account the 56 307 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

The change in the total number of shares making up the capital compared with the previous monthly statement results from the decision of the Board of Directors which, at its meeting on June 28, 2024 and in accordance with the delegation granted to it by the General Meeting of June 28, 2024, cancelled 480 742 shares purchased for cancellation under the share buyback program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717600648/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

Jacquet Metal Service

