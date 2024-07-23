AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
23.07.2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Ikonisys SA

     Company Name:                Ikonisys SA
     ISIN:                        FR00140048X2

     Reason for the research:     Update Report
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        23.07.2024
     Target price:                EUR 5.50 (previously: EUR 6.30)
     Target price on sight of:    36 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

2023 below our estimates - 2024e driven by collaborations

The financial figures for the 2023 fiscal year published last week were
below our expectations. After adjusting our sales and earnings forecasts for
the years 2024e-26e, we reduce our price target derived from a three-phase
DCF entity model (base case scenario) to EUR 5.50 from EUR 6.30 per share,
but confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SE. We have used
alternative sales and earnings scenarios in a Monte Carlo analysis and
calculate equity values in a range between EUR 4.40 (10% quantile) and EUR
6.40 (90% quantile) per share.

The figures published last week for the past financial year 2023 were well
below our expectations. This was mainly due to lower sales of the
Ikoniscope20, which at EUR 0.284 million were even below the previous year's
figure of EUR 0.385 million (-26.1% YoY). As a result, the highly profitable
probe sales, the amount of which can be derived from the total number of
microscopes ever sold, were also well below our estimates.

Due to significant savings in operating costs-personnel expenses were more
than halved year-on-year-EBITDA and EBIT improved to EUR -0.927 million and
EUR -2.194 million, respectively, compared to the previous year's figures of
EUR -1.352 million and EUR -2.435 million, respectively. But due to the
weaker sales mix, profitability was also below our expectations.

Also last week, Ikonisys has issued 166,666 new ordinary shares in a private
placement with the Italian investment company CC Holding. At a placement
price of EUR 1.50 per share, the proceeds of the capital increase were EUR
0,250 Mio. As stated, the proceeds will be used to fund the commercial
development by financing the future working capital needs. With 1.5%, the
dilution effects on 2024e EPS and BVPS are negligible, in our view.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30273.pdf

Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

