Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for Valerio Therapeutics

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

- 392,365 shares

- ¬ 144,905.34

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 108

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 95

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 128,013 shares for ¬ 15,133.69

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 103,822 shares for ¬ 12,955.33

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 368,174 shares

- ¬ 144,918.05

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 244

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 304,205 shares for ¬ 69,976.87

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 223,191 shares for ¬ 56,117.81

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 87,612 shares

- ¬ 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Public limited company with a capital of ¬ 21,610,998.20

Registered office: 49 boulevard du Général Martial Valin - 75015 Paris

410 910 095 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805263863/en/

Valerio Therapeutics

Investor Relations

investors@valeriotx.com

tel : +33 (0) 1 70 38 33 99