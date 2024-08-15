For a Cleaner August: Special Offers from Tineco

Tineco, manufacturer of smart household appliances, has the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6, the FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Power KIT and the PURE ONE STATION on offer from August 15th to 18th. All three devices are available at reduced prices on Amazon via coupon during the specified period.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner that combines the vacuuming and mopping in one device. Thanks to its 180° flat design, the vacuum cleaner can be easily used under furniture. Tineco's MHCBS technology guarantees that only clean water is used for cleaning. The iLoop Smart Sensor identifies the degree of dirt and adjusts the suction power and water flow accordingly.

Once the work is done, the device can be easily cleaned by the press of a button using the FlashDry self-cleaning system. Dirt particles can be effectively removed from the brush roll and the pipeline with heated water. This is followed by sealed drying with air heated to 70°C. Drying process takes five minutes, which prevents the formation of germs and unpleasant odors.

Original price: 599 euros

Discount price: 499 euros (17% off)

FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Power KIT

The FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Power KIT consists of a hybrid wet and dry vacuum cleaner and a handheld vacuum cleaner. Equipped with the iLoop sensor technology, the suction power, the water flow and the speed of the brush roller are automatically adjusted to the level of dirt of all kinds on hard floors. Even sticky dirt or animal hair is no problem.

The unique brush head design of the floor cleaner ensures optimal, streak-free cleaning along edges, skirting boards and in hard-to-reach places. The iLoop ring on the integrated LED display lets you know when the floor is clean by changing color from red to blue. In order to be able to clean upholstery, stairs or even the interior of cars, the FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Power KIT can easily be converted into a hand-held vacuum cleaner.

Original price: 549 euros

Discount price: 429 euros (22% off)

PURE ONE STATION

The PURE ONE STATION is a 4-in-1 cleaning station that enables self-cleaning, charging, storage and real-time detection of various cleaning situations. Thanks to a generous 3L eco dust container, the cordless vacuum cleaner station can store dirt and dust for up to 60 days without having to be emptied in the meantime.

Thanks to the integrated pouch cell, the device has a runtime of 65 minutes, which ensures long-lasting cleaning performance. With an LED brush, a mini power brush and a 2-in-1 crevice brush, the vacuum cleaner can be used in various domestic situations. The station enables thorough self-cleaning of the cordless vacuum cleaner, from the brush to the tube to the filters and the dust container. The ZeroTangle brush prevents hair from tangling, which is particularly ideal for pet owners.

Original price: 599 euros

Discount price: 429 euros (28% off)

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

