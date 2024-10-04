AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
04.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.

     Company Name:               Aspermont Ltd.
     ISIN:                       AU000000ASP3

     Reason for the research:    Research Report (Note)
     Recommendation:             Buy
     Last rating change:         0.07 AUD
     Analyst:                    Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Resurgence in Growth Following Challenging 2024 Half-Year Results. Strategic
Recruitment of Renowned Top Executives and Leadership. Forecast Prioritizes
Quality Revenue.

Rebound After a Challenging H1 2024: Despite early setbacks, Aspermont
capitalized on its strategic investments in high-growth sectors to achieve a
strong performance turnaround.

Strong Cash Position: The company maintains a healthy net liquidity of $1.3
million as of Q3 2024.

Year-on-Year Revenue Growth: Total revenue for Q3 2024 rose to $5.0 million,
marking a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

Competitive Advantage: While competitors have faced significant losses in
recent quarters, Aspermont's robust performance underscores its position of
strength.

Operational Agility: Aspermont's decentralized structure and scalable
workforce continue to be key strengths, enabling swift product launches
while managing investment risks, as evidenced by the increase in net asset
liquidity.

Completing technological turnaround: The company will be shifting from
revenue quantity to revenue quality in order to reach net profit equilibrium
and start posting posting profits in FY2025.

Based on our DCF model, we revise our price target to AUD 0.03 / 0.02 EUR
per share (down from AUD 0.07) and maintain a buy rating.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30985.pdf

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of completion of this research: 02.10.2024 (03:00 pm)
Date and time of first distribution: 04.10.2024 (10:00 am)

