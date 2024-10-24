AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG

24.10.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.

   Company Name:                Aspermont Ltd.
   ISIN:                        AU000000ASP3

   Reason for the research:     Research Report (Note)
   Recommendation:              Buy
   Target price:                0.02 EUR
   Target price on sight of:    30.09.2025
   Last rating change:
   Analyst:                     Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Preliminary Figures: H2 2024 better than first half - Revenues returned to
growth; Recurring Revenues are growing YoY

On October 14th, Aspermont published its Q4 and H2 2024 preliminary
financial results. The main three highlights are as follow: the Company
underlined that in H2 2024, their revenues returned to growth, their
business returned to profitability and their cash reserves balanced with
inward investment.

Aspermont has skillfully managed its cash reserves, balancing inward
investment in its Data business with maintaining cash liquidity. As of the
most recent quarter, the company holds $1.4 million in cash and cash
equivalents, positioning it well to continue investing in growth initiatives
and push products rollout.

The company stands at a pivotal moment in its 189-year history as the
leading media services provider to the global resource industries. With a
solid business model transformation over the past decade and a continued
focus on subscriptions, data monetization, and content-as-a-service (CaaS),
the company is well-positioned for substantial growth.

Aspermont has undergone a significant transformation over the past eight
years, transitioning from a traditional media company to a highly scalable,
digital-first B2B media provider. Central to its success has been the
strategic shift toward a subscription-based revenue model, which now
accounts for over 55% of its total revenue.

The company's Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) model not only addresses
information gaps in the mining, energy, and agriculture sectors but also
unlocks new avenues for revenue by monetizing specialized content. This
model allows Aspermont to provide tailored, gated content, including news,
research, analysis, and data, to a growing global audience. The company's
emphasis on building high-recurring revenue from subscriptions has resulted
in 33 consecutive quarters of growth, with impressive 17% compound annual
growth in Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU).

Aspermont is at an inflection point in its history. The strategic
initiatives laid out over the past two years, including the shift toward
data monetization and a stronger focus on high-value subscriptions, are
beginning to bear fruit. With an established global presence, a highly
scalable digital model, and a growing portfolio of data products, the
company is well-positioned for sustainable growth in the coming years.

The next 3-5 years will be critical as Aspermont seeks to expand its market
share, increase ARPU, and fully commercialize its Data division. We will
closely monitor the execution of new product rollouts and the company's
ability to penetrate key geographic markets. With careful management of
resources and continued innovation, Aspermont could become a dominant player
not just in B2B media for resource sectors but also in global data and
intelligence services.

Based on our DCF model, we maintain our price target to AUD 0.03 / 0.02 EUR
per share and maintain a buy rating.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31107.pdf

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of this research: 24.10.2024 (09:04 am)
Date and time of first distribution: 24.10.2024 (10:30 am)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2015305 24.10.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Aspermont

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Rohöl: Diese Marke ist entscheidend für das Comeback22. Okt. · onvista
Rohöl: Diese Marke ist entscheidend für das Comeback
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Ist China bereit für die zweite Rally-Welle?22. Okt. · onvista
Ist China bereit für die zweite Rally-Welle?
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Darum bietet der Kursrutsch bei American Express eine Chance21. Okt. · onvista
Darum bietet der Kursrutsch bei American Express eine Chance
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden