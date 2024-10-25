AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - from NuWays AG

25.10.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to ZEAL Network SE

     Company Name:                ZEAL Network SE
     ISIN:                        DE000ZEAL241

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        25.10.2024
     Target price:                EUR 57.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Guidance hike confirms strong momentum; chg. est & PT

Yesterday after the bell, ZEAL released an ad-hoc with a guidance hike and
better than expected Q3 prelims, fully confirming our positive view on the
stock and its elevated momentum in top- and bottom-line.

FY'24e guidance raised: Sales are now expected between EUR 158-168m (old: EUR
140-150m), implying an increase by 12% at mid-point, whereas EBITDA is seen
between EUR 42-46m (old: EUR 38-42m), implying a 10% increase at mid-point.

Q3 prelims much better than expected: Next to the increased guidance, Q3
prelims were released and came in much better than expected. Sales arrived
at EUR 44.2m (+42% yoy) driven by the strong user intake from H1 coupled with
a billings margin expansion at the start of Q3. While detailed figures are
released with final Q3 results on November 6th, the better than expected
sales figure could stem from a successful launch of the new product
'Traumhausverlosung' (eng.: Dream House Raffle), in our view. Consequently,
EBITDA also came in better than expected at EUR 15.2m (+61% yoy; eNuW: EUR 11m)
on the back of a better fixed cost coverage.

Stellar growth continues: Following a superb first half of the year, (sales:
+ 40% yoy; EBITDA: +46% yoy) carried by a strong jackpot environment and
user intake, ZEAL has continued its current growth story in the third
quarter despite a muted jackpot environment thanks to the increased billings
margin of above 15% in the lottery brokerage business (c. 90% of sales).
Consequently, next year should also remain a year of at least 15% sales
growth as the increased billings margin in the lottery brokerage business
comes in with a full-year effect.

FY'24e guidance raised: Sales are now expected between EUR 158-168m (old: EUR
140-150m), implying an increase by 12% at mid-point, whereas EBITDA is seen
between EUR 42-46m (old: EUR 38-42m), implying a 10% increase at mid-point.
After incorporating the Q3 prelims into our model, but leaving our Q4'24e
estimates unchanged, our new estimates (see below) are now at mid-point of
the new guidance.

All in all, a strong release fully confirming our positive view on the
stock. The strong sales momentum should inevitably lead to an acceleration
of profitability thanks to ZEAL's operating leverage. Therefore, we
reiterate our BUY recommendation, increase our PT to EUR 57.00 (old EUR 54.00)
and confirm the stock as one of NuWays' Alpha Picks for 2024.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31113.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2015883 25.10.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Zeal Network

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Trotz solidem Fundament: Die Tesla-Aktie bleibt eine riskante Wetteheute, 08:00 Uhr · onvista
Trotz solidem Fundament: Die Tesla-Aktie bleibt eine riskante Wette
onvista Trading-Impuls
Rohöl: Diese Marke ist entscheidend für das Comeback22. Okt. · onvista
Rohöl: Diese Marke ist entscheidend für das Comeback
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Ist China bereit für die zweite Rally-Welle?22. Okt. · onvista
Ist China bereit für die zweite Rally-Welle?
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden