Strong Participation in the Share Capital Increase Reserved for Arkema Employees

Over 40% of Group employees took part in the 9th share capital increase reserved for them, confirming their strong commitment and their confidence in the Group's development prospects. Total subscriptions (1) amounted to ¬62 million and the new Arkema (Paris:AKE) shares represented 1.3% of the share capital on completion of the operation.

Arkema finalized a share capital increase reserved for employees on 30 October 2024, the ninth such operation since its stock market listing 18 years ago.

This operation was again a great success, with 8,694 subscriptions (1) registered in 31 countries totaling ¬61.8 million and representing a 41% average employee participation rate across the Group.

Following this operation, all employees and former employees will hold around 9% of the share capital, thereby consolidating Arkema's position among French listed companies with one of the highest employee shareholder rates.

The new Arkema shares, representing 1.3% of the share capital on completion of the operation, are fully assimilated to the existing shares and will be entitled to the dividend payment in 2025.

(1) Group employees and eligible retired former French employees

