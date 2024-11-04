Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG 04.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG Company Name: INDUS Holding AG ISIN: DE0006200108 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 04.11.2024 Target price: EUR 34.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Case fully intact despite PW; chg. est. Topic: On Thursday, INDUS released its preliminary Q3 sales and EBIT figures in line with our estimates. Further, due to non-cash goodwill impairments, the company revised its FY24e EBIT guidance. Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets: Due to the annual assessment, INDUS had to reduce the book value of goodwill and other intangible assets in the amount of EUR 5.2m in the Infrastructure segment and EUR 1.5m in the Materials segment. The need for these impairments resulted from reduced forecasts of future cash flow for the two units. Preliminary Q3 sales came in at c. EUR 441m (eNuW: EUR 445m), a slight decrease of c. 4% yoy due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. Reported EBIT remained roughly unchanged yoy at a solid EUR 31.8m (eNuW: EUR 30.8m). However, adjusting for impairments of EUR 6.7m in Q3'24 and EUR 17.6m in Q3'23 due to higher interest rates, EBIT decreased by 22.4% yoy. FY EBIT guidance revised: While INDUS confirmed its FY24e top-line and FCF

guidance of EUR 1.70-1.80bn and EUR 110m, they reduced their EBIT forecast to EUR

guidance of EUR 1.70-1.80bn and EUR 110m, they reduced their EBIT forecast to EUR 115-125m (previously: EUR 125-145m) due to impairments. However, the guidance looks plausible in our view as INDUS has achieved by now c. 75% of the lower end of the sales guidance in the first three quarters while the situation has improved already compared to H1'24 in terms of sales. Moreover, the revised EBIT outlook implies an EBIT margin of 5.1% in Q4'24e at mid-point, which looks conservative to us after 7.5% in 9M'24. All things considered, this is rather positive news. Preliminary results are in line with our estimates, despite the EUR 6.7m impairment. Even though INDUS decreased its FY EBIT outlook due to impairments, it is a non-cash expenses and hence it will not affect FCF. Further, the company reiterated its FCF guidance of EUR 110m (eNuW: EUR 114m), which implies a strong FCFY24e of c. 10%. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of EUR 34 based on FCFY24e and confirm the stock as one of NuWays' Alpha Picks. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31169.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany