Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG

04.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG

     Company Name:                INDUS Holding AG
     ISIN:                        DE0006200108

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        04.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 34.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Case fully intact despite PW; chg. est.

Topic: On Thursday, INDUS released its preliminary Q3 sales and EBIT figures
in line with our estimates. Further, due to non-cash goodwill impairments,
the company revised its FY24e EBIT guidance.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets: Due to the annual assessment,
INDUS had to reduce the book value of goodwill and other intangible assets
in the amount of EUR 5.2m in the Infrastructure segment and EUR 1.5m in the
Materials segment. The need for these impairments resulted from reduced
forecasts of future cash flow for the two units.

Preliminary Q3 sales came in at c. EUR 441m (eNuW: EUR 445m), a slight decrease
of c. 4% yoy due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. Reported EBIT
remained roughly unchanged yoy at a solid EUR 31.8m (eNuW: EUR 30.8m). However,
adjusting for impairments of EUR 6.7m in Q3'24 and EUR 17.6m in Q3'23 due to
higher interest rates, EBIT decreased by 22.4% yoy.

FY EBIT guidance revised: While INDUS confirmed its FY24e top-line and FCF

guidance of EUR 1.70-1.80bn and EUR 110m, they reduced their EBIT forecast to EUR

115-125m (previously: EUR 125-145m) due to impairments. However, the guidance
looks plausible in our view as INDUS has achieved by now c. 75% of the lower
end of the sales guidance in the first three quarters while the situation
has improved already compared to H1'24 in terms of sales. Moreover, the
revised EBIT outlook implies an EBIT margin of 5.1% in Q4'24e at mid-point,
which looks conservative to us after 7.5% in 9M'24.

All things considered, this is rather positive news. Preliminary results are
in line with our estimates, despite the EUR 6.7m impairment. Even though INDUS
decreased its FY EBIT outlook due to impairments, it is a non-cash expenses
and hence it will not affect FCF. Further, the company reiterated its FCF
guidance of EUR 110m (eNuW: EUR 114m), which implies a strong FCFY24e of c. 10%.

Therefore, we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of EUR 34 based on
FCFY24e and confirm the stock as one of NuWays' Alpha Picks.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31169.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2021313 04.11.2024 CET/CEST

