Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

Strong Q3 figures and guidance hike; chg Topic: Yesterday bet-at-home reported a strong set of Q3 figures that are above our estimates on both - top- and bottom line. Further, it increased its EBITDA before special items guidance. In detail: Sales came in at EUR 12.2m (-11% qoq, 18% yoy), slightly above our estimates of EUR 12.0m (eNuW), mainly driven by the UEFA EURO championship that lasted until early Q3 as well as higher marketing spending between Q3´23 and Q2´24, that prepared the UEFA EURO championship. While sales in the betting segment

were EUR 10.7m (12% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 10.6m), achieved with EUR 86m betting volume

and a 12.5% margin, the gaming segment contributed EUR 1.5m (103% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 1.4m), based on EUR 13m volume and an 11.1% margin. EBITDA before special items increased to EUR 1.6m (vs -1.9m in Q3´23 vs eNuW: EUR 0.6m). Key drivers were higher sales as well as lower than anticipated personnel expenses (EUR 2.0m vs eNuW: EUR 2.3m), marketing expenses (EUR 3.5m vs eNuW: EUR 4.0m) and other operating expenses of EUR 2.5m (vs eNuW: EUR 3.0m). Still, due to one-offs such as EUR 4.8m for the provision for the ruling of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court in the dispute over VAT liability for sports betting which drove up other operating expenses (EUR 8.3m vs eNuW: EUR 2.7m), reported EBITDA amounted to EUR -2.7m. With Q3 in the books, bet-at-home is heading towards the upper end of its FY24 guidance of EUR 45-53m in sales (vs eNuW old: EUR 49.8m). More importantly and thanks to the strong operating performance in the first nine months, as well as the sound start into Q4, bet-at-home increased its EBITDA before special items guidance to EUR 1.5-4.5m from EUR -1m to 2.5m (vs eNuW old: EUR 1.4m). In light of the strong Q3 figures paired with stable OPEX, we raised our estimates to EUR 50.2m in sales and EUR 2.5m in EBITDA before special items. More tailwinds should come from a potential positive ECJ ruling, expected mid-2025, that would eliminate the looming risks of new customer claims, normalize lifted legal costs again and release provisions. On the back of the solid operating performance and vanishing sources of risks, that burdened the case for a long time, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged (but conservative) PT of EUR 5.50 based on FCFY´25e.