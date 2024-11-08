AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - from NuWays AG

08.11.2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE AG

     Company Name:                DEMIRE AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XFSF0

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        08.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 1.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Rental income decreased due to smaller property portfolio, chg.

Q3 rental income declined 20% yoy to EUR 15.2m (eNuW: EUR 16.0m), caused by the
lower asset base following larger disposals as well as the deconsolidation
of the Limes portfolio in July (eNuW: EUR 8.4m annual rental income). Despite
a strong letting performance in the first nine months (+121% yoy) we also
saw a decreasing like-for-like contractual rental income (-3.2%), which was
mainly case by the increased vacancy rate of 14.7% (vs 13.1% at YE '23)
following the insolvency of Mein Real in Querfurt. This was only partly
offset by indexation effects concerning existing rental agreements. Yet, we
also already saw a sequential improvement in the vacancy rate of 0.8pp in
Q3. We regard the strong letting performance as a sign of operational
strength as we observe a continuous weakness of the letting markets.

On this basis, we also saw a 12% yoy FFO decrease to EUR 7.5m (eNuW: EUR 7.3m),
driven by negative operating leverage which was only slightly offset by an
improved rental margin. Yet, an improved FFO margin of 50% shows that DMRE
is able to display strong operating performances despite the significantly
lowered asset base.

Against this backdrop, management confirmed the FY guidance targeting sales
of EUR 64-66m (eNuWnew: EUR 66.1m) as well as a yoy decline in FFO (eNuWnew: EUR
28.4m vs EUR 36.7m in FY '23).

Limes update. Following the insolvency of the Limes subsidiaries, management
reiterated during the CC that it expects the assets to remain stable in
value (eNuW: EUR 140m with 57% LTV). Hence, there could be upside to our
estimates as we conservatively included a total loss for the company in our
model.

Disposal engine running. Following two larger disposals in Ulm and Leipzig,
management confirmed in the CC that it expects 3 additional smaller deals to
be closed until YE '24e as well as several assets do be disposed in FY '25e.
Although it is hard to get a grip on the exact volume, management was
confident to dispose assets with a volume of up to EUR 50m until YE '25e,
which is however below our current estimate of EUR 99m (GAV).

The stock remains undervalued given the significant and, in our view,
unjustified NAV discount of 73%. Hence, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged
PT of EUR 1.50 based on NAV.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31227.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
2025451 08.11.2024 CET/CEST

