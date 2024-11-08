Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG

     Company Name:                Rosenbauer International AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000922554

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        08.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 50.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Solid Q3 preview and positive cross read; chg. est.

Topic: Rosenbauer will release its Q3 report on November 15. We expect the
positive development after a strong H1 to continue.

Revenues are seen increasing 13.6% yoy to EUR 271m (eNuW) driven by (1)
largely restored supply chains, and (2) substantial price increases, which
are successively reflected in sales. This should also lead to a 0.8ppts
increase in EBIT margin up to a healthy 5.2% (eNuW) and an EBIT of EUR 14.1m
(+35% yoy). We expect this positive trend to continue for Q4'24e and thus a
further improvement in profitability for FY24e after the transition year
FY23 (eNuW EBIT margin FY24e: 5.2%; FY23: 3.5%; FY22: -1.1%).

Price increases should be a major growth driver: vehicle sales increased
14.8% yoy in H1, which includes a yoy price increase of c. 6%. We expect to
see a similar magnitude of price increases in Q3. Once Rosenbauer lifts its
vehicle prices, it takes usually 6-12 months to be reflected in the order
intake. Hence, the price increases in FY23 are now cooked into the order
book and should have a positive impact well into FY25e. Remind you, the
order book end of Q1'24 had a 20% higher average price per firetruck than in
the previous year. Consequently, price increases should be a major
contributor to sales growth in the coming quarters, even if we don't expect
Rosenbauer to raise its prices in the near term.

Demand expected to remain strong: in addition to price increases, further
growth should be supported by a strong demand that shows up in a solid order
intake (H1'24: EUR 744m; +12% yoy) and is driven by structural trends such as
increasing extreme weather events caused by climate change and the
electrification of fire trucks. With a record high in order backlog of EUR
2.02bn, Rosenbauer is set for continuous growth in the coming quarters.

Positive cross read: Rosenbauer's largest competitor Pierce which belongs to
the American conglomerate Oshkosh, released last week its Q3 numbers.
Revenue within the "Fire apparatus" segment came in at $ 340m, a 13%
increase yoy thanks to restored supply chains as well as price increases.
Operating income in Vocational came in at $ 100m (+90% yoy) with a solid
margin increase of 4.7ppts yoy due to improved price/cost dynamics. The
positive development of Oshkosh Pierce gives us additional confidence for
Rosenbauer's Q3 figures next week.

We reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 50.00 PT based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31229.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
