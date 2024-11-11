AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG (von NuWays AG): Hold

11.11.2024
Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG - from NuWays AG

11.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to Singulus Technologies AG

     Company Name:                Singulus Technologies AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1681X5

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Hold
     from:                        11.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 1.60
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Konstantin Völk

Solid preliminary Q3 numbers // FY guidance revised; chg. est.

Topic: Last Thursday Singulus released solid preliminary Q3 numbers with
sales in line and EBIT above our estimates. Further, the company revised its
FY sales and EBIT guidance.

Preliminary sales increased 44% yoy to EUR 20.3m (eNuW: EUR 21m) from a low
comparable base due to project postponements in H2'23 and supported by a
solid order backlog. EBIT came in at EUR 0.7m, considerably above last year
and our estimates (eNuW: EUR -1.5m; EUR -4.9m in Q3'23) thanks to a higher sales
contribution from the more profitable Semiconductor Segment. With EUR 24.4m
order intake in H1'24e (47% of total order intake), the Semiconductor
segment experienced a strong demand which should have benefited
gross-margins in Q3.

In addition, the company has several cost saving measures in place: Already
in 2022 Singulus closed the Fürstenfeldbruck site, which saves the company
c. EUR 2m in OPEX (as stated in the Q1'23 CC). Beyond that, Singulus is
relocating parts of the assembly for thin-film solar-modules to China. This
will not only reduce shipping costs but also save money as several
components for solar modules are cheaper in China.

Order intake increased 126% yoy to EUR 18.5m from a muted comparable base,
leading to a solid order backlog of EUR 69m (vs. EUR 61m in Q3'23).

FY guidance revised: Singulus reduced its FY24e forecast due to the delay of
orders in the Solar segment, which have been incorporated in the FY sales
forecast. The company expects now sales in the

range of EUR 80-90m (eNuW old: EUR 86m) and EBIT between EUR 1.0-3.5m (eNuW old: EUR

-1.9m). As the order intake came in line with our expectations, we leave our
Q4 sales estimate unchanged and hence estimate EUR 85m for FY24e. Due to the
positive EBIT surprise in Q3, we increased our FY estimate to EUR 1.1m. All
things considered, the new guidance looks now plausible in our view although
we are on the lower end of the EBIT range.

Singulus is still operating sub-scale, but as soon as sales have increased
enough to ensure profitability on a sustainable level and long-term
financing is secured, one should refocus again on the improving operating
business. Reiterate HOLD with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.60 based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31255.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

