Original-Research: PSI SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Add

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: PSI SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

13.11.2024 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PSI SE

     Company Name:                PSI SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A0Z1JH9

     Reason for the research:     Q3/24 results
     Recommendation:              Add
     from:                        13.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR25.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          24.09.24 (previously: Buy)
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE
(ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his ADD rating and
decreased the price target from EUR 26.00 to EUR 25.00.

Abstract:
PSI's Q3 report showed results continuing to rebound from the impact of the
mid-February cyberattack. Q3/24 sales were flat at EUR65.1m (Q3/23: EUR65.2m;

FBe: EUR62.0m), but EBIT came in at breakeven (Q3/23: EUR2.6m; FBe: EUR1.6m) after

losses of EUR-14.8m and EUR-4.6m in Q1/24 and Q2/24 respectively. The order
intake was down 36.2% at EUR44m (Q3/23: EUR69m) in Q3/24 after falling 8.9% at
the H1/24 stage. The increase in the rate of decline was attributable to a
Q3/23 order intake which was 25.5% above the Q2/23 level and included large
orders from Malaysia; the Swiss transmission grid operator, Swissgrid (both
Energy Management); and the footwear retailer, Deichmann (Production
Management). We expect EBIT to improve further to EUR4.6m in Q4/24, bringing
FY24 EBIT to EUR-14.8m - in line with management guidance that this metric
will not undershoot EUR-15m. Following the Q3/24 results and analysts' call,
we now take a more conservative view of the pace of recovery in sales at
Energy Management, having reduced our 2025 segment sales forecast by 11.7%
and made similar reductions for subsequent years. However, we continue to
expect the introduction of the 'Control System of the Future' to push Energy
Management's EBIT margin towards double digits over the next five years. As
we expect Production Management to account for around two thirds of EBIT in
the medium term, the impact of the Energy Management sales forecast
reductions on our price target is relatively small. We now see fair value
for the PSI share at EUR25 (previously: EUR26). We maintain our Add
recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN:
DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
ADD-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 26,00 auf EUR 25,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Q3-Bericht von PSI zeigt, dass sich die Ergebnisse von den Auswirkungen
des Cyberangriffs Mitte Februar weiter erholen. Der Umsatz in Q3/24

stagnierte bei EUR65,1 Mio. (Q3/23: EUR65,2 Mio.; FBe: EUR62,0 Mio. EUR), aber das

EBIT erreichte ein ausgeglichenes Ergebnis (Q3/23: EUR2,6 Mio.; FBe: EUR1,6
Mio.) nach Verlusten von EUR14,8 Mio. und EUR4,6 Mio. in Q1/24 bzw. Q2/24. Der
Auftragseingang sank in Q3/24 um 36,2% auf EUR44 Mio. (Q3/23:EUR 69 Mio.),
nachdem er in H1/24 um 8,9% zurückgegangen war. Der Anstieg des
Rückgangtempos ist auf einen Auftragseingang in Q3/23 zurückzuführen, der um
25,5 % über dem Niveau von Q2/23 lag und Großaufträge aus Malaysia, vom
Schweizer Übertragungsnetzbetreiber Swissgrid (beide Energiemanagement) und
vom Schuheinzelhändler Deichmann (Produktionsmanagement) enthielt. Wir gehen
davon aus, dass sich das EBIT in Q4/24 weiter auf EUR4,6 Mio. verbessern wird,
so dass sich das EBIT im GJ24 auf EUR14,8 Mio. belaufen wird - in
Übereinstimmung mit der Prognose des Managements, dass diese Kennzahl EUR15
Mio. nicht unterschreiten wird. Nach den Q3/24-Ergebnissen und der
Analystenkonferenz schätzen wir das Tempo der Umsatzerholung im
Energiemanagement konservativer ein und haben unsere Umsatzprognose für das
Jahr 2025 um 11,7% gesenkt und ähnliche Reduzierungen für die Folgejahre
vorgenommen. Wir gehen jedoch weiterhin davon aus, dass die Einführung des
'Leitsystems der Zukunft' die EBIT-Marge des Energiemanagements in den
nächsten fünf Jahren in den zweistelligen Bereich bringen wird. Da wir davon
ausgehen, dass das Produktionsmanagement mittelfristig etwa zwei Drittel des
EBITs ausmachen wird, sind die Auswirkungen der Senkung der Umsatzprognose
für das Energiemanagement auf unser Kursziel relativ gering. Wir sehen den
fairen Wert der PSI-Aktie nun bei EUR25 (vorher: EUR26). Wir behalten unsere
Hinzufügen-Empfehlung bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31301.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

Werbung ausblenden