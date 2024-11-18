AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG

18.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG

     Company Name:                Rosenbauer International AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000922554

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        18.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 50.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Strong Q3 results // guidance confirmed; chg. est.

Topic: Last Friday, Rosenbauer released strong Q3 results with top- and
bottom-line above our estimates. Further, the company confirmed its FY24e
guidance, which looks achievable for us.

Q3 sales increased 28.6% yoy to EUR 307m, clearly above our estimates (eNuW: EUR
271m) thanks to a higher volume of vehicle deliveries (9M: +22.6% yoy),
significant price increases and restored supply chains. While sales in the
Customer Service, Equipment and Preventive Fire Protection segments improved
only modestly or even declined in Q3 (+7.5% yoy; +3.9% yoy; -33.9% yoy),
Vehicle revenues increased by 38.4% yoy to EUR 234m.

Q3 EBIT came in at EUR 15.0m, a 43.6% yoy disproportional increase and above
our estimates (eNuW: EUR 14.1m). EBIT margin improved 0.5ppts yoy to a solid
4.9% mainly due to operating leverage and price increases.

Order intake continued to be strong and came in at EUR 489m, 35.3% above last
year, leading to a new record high order backlog of EUR 2.2bn. As a result of
the strong demand and the challenging supply chain situation in recent
years, the order backlog was already at an elevated level. Rosenbauer
intends now to reduce the book-to-bill to a level of 1.0x (1.60x in Q3'24)
to decrease lead times and with that the implied risk in the order book of
increases on the cost side like in FY21 & FY22.

Capital increase: the capital increase (company news: 20 June) is still
conditional to competition and merger control approval. Nevertheless,
management expects the deal to close in 2024.

Guidance specified: Rosenbauer specified its FY24e outlook to sales above EUR
1.2bn (previously: around EUR 1.2bn) and an EBIT margin of 5%. EUR 1.2bn sales
are well in reach, given that Rosenbauer achieved already 70% of its target
and Q4, which is by far the strongest quarter, is not in the books yet.

In the past five years, Q4 was responsible for 31.6%-37.2% of FY sales. In
consideration of the fact that Rosenbauer (1) has a strong order backlog,
(2) price increases are successively reflected in sales and (3) supply
chains improved over the course of the year, we estimate FY24e sales of EUR
1,25m with an EBIT margin of 5.0%.
We reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 50 based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31341.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2031657 18.11.2024 CET/CEST

°
