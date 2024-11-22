China Eastern Airlines' China-Chile Fresh Express Marks 10th Anniversary

Around 10 am on Nov. 20, 2024, a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 777 freighter, with registration number B-220F, specially painted to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the China-Chile Fresh Express, took off from Santiago, Chile with 76 tons of fresh Chilean cherries.

After a stopover in Los Angeles, the aircraft flew directly to Shanghai, covering a total distance of 19,300 kilometers in approximately 25 hours.

More than 90% of Chile's annual cherry exports are destined for China, with CEA handling the majority of air freight shipments. In addition to flights to its Shanghai hub, the airline now operates regular scheduled services from Santiago to Chengdu and Ezhou.

For the 2024-2025 South American cherry season, CEA plans to import approximately 12,000 tons of Chilean cherries, with 5,500 tons by air and 6,500 tons by sea.

Since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, CEA has transported over 200 tons of Chilean cherries and blueberries from Santiago to Shanghai with leased freighters. In 2014, the airline began operating its own freighters on this route, marking the beginning of its decade-long commitment to fresh produce logistics in the Chilean and South American markets.

Over the past decade, China Eastern Air Logistics has built solid partnerships with South American fresh produce exporters, growing from just two cherry charter flights in the first year to approximately 350 fresh produce charter flights this year. The range of imported products has expanded from solely cherries to over ten varieties including salmon, blueberries, and plums.

With year-round salmon imports now established, EAL has become both the primary supply chain solution provider for Chilean air-freighted cherries and China's largest salmon importer.

The company has signed major deals for years at the China International Import Expos, including a $230 million cherry contract and a $500 million salmon procurement agreement.

Through thousands of cargo flights, commercial passenger flights, and chartered ships, China Eastern Airlines has imported over 50,000 tons of Chilean agricultural products, including cherries and salmon, with a total value exceeding $1 billion. This has enabled Chinese consumers to enjoy fresh Chilean produce while allowing Chilean agriculture to benefit from Chinese market opportunities. The transport of premium Chilean agricultural products to China via the "Air Silk Road" has become a symbol of friendly cooperation between the two nations.

