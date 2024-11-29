AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

    ^
Original-Research: ASMALLWORLD AG - from NuWays AG

29.11.2024
Classification of NuWays AG to ASMALLWORLD AG

     Company Name:                ASMALLWORLD AG
     ISIN:                        CH0404880129

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        29.11.2024
     Target price:                CHF 4.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Free membership and rebranding launched; chg. est & PT

Topic: On Wednesday, ASW announced the much expected rebranding, but more
importantly opened its social network to a broader audience by introducing a
free membership option. In detail:

New visual identity and logo: Following nearly two decades of an unchanged
logo, ASW's rebranding (see p. 2) highlights the stronger positioning as the
go-to brand for luxury travel. Moreover, the slogan 'Travel - Discover -
Belong' is introduced, which also textually combines the ASW community
('belong') with the anciallary offered services for travel ('travel',
'discover').

Free membership model to drive member base: Simultanously, ASW introduced a
fourth, free membership option which comes in with 90% of functions of the
premium membership. The paid options (Premium, Signature & Prestige) remain
broadly unchanged, however existing members now have the option to downgrade
to the free version, which could impact sales negatively in the short-term.
However, a potential downgrade comes with a loss of functions and benefits
which are liked by the members. More importantly, the reduced entry barriers
should ultimately drive member growth and with an upselling options. In
order to protect against scammers, bots and a potential loss of 'community
quality', ASW implemented safety measures such as member verification.

Increasing monetization: next to a broader user base with the potential to
upsell to a premium membership, further upselling potential to ASW's
services (e.g. ASW collection, ASW Private, etc.) should ultimately offset
the potential sales decline from membership downgrades. Moreover, attractive
third-party products (e.g. creditcard or cruise ship companies) offered
exclusively to ASW members should yield additional sales.

All in all, the aforementioned business model change should impact sales and
profitability (due to P&L effective pre-investments) in the short-term, but
ultimately offers the business model more operating leverage with
diversified and more profitable revenue streams thereafter. While this does
not happen over night, we expect the full effect by early 2026e, explaining
a FY'25e still below historical figures. Nevertheless, the stock is
attractive at current levels, offering a 8.5% FCFY'25e (19% FCFY'26e).
Against this backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with lower PT of
CHF 4.00 (old: CHF 4.30), based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31445.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

