AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 29 November 2024 to 05 December 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 29/11/2024

FR0013230612

1,886

21.1187

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 02/12/2024

FR0013230612

1,736

20.6804

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 03/12/2024

FR0013230612

3,300

20.2942

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 04/12/2024

FR0013230612

3,261

20.2476

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 05/12/2024

FR0013230612

6,124

20.3363

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

16,307

20.4372

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241206464219/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Knaus Tabbert auf Allzeittief: Darum meide ich die Aktie weitergestern, 12:00 Uhr · onvista
Knaus Tabbert auf Allzeittief: Darum meide ich die Aktie weiter
onvista Trading-Impuls
Bei PVA Tepla stimmen Zahlen und Chart: Was jetzt für einen Ausbruch spricht04. Dez. · onvista
Bei PVA Tepla stimmen Zahlen und Chart: Was jetzt für einen Ausbruch spricht
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Spotify - Ausbruch nach Power-Earnings-Gap04. Dez. · onvista
Spotify - Ausbruch nach Power-Earnings-Gap
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden