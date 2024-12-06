Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 29 November 2024 to 05 December 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|29/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,886
|
21.1187
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|02/12/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,736
|
20.6804
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|03/12/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
3,300
|
20.2942
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|04/12/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
3,261
|
20.2476
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|05/12/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
6,124
|
20.3363
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
16,307
|
20.4372
|
