Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - from NuWays AG

08.01.2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to Einhell Germany AG

     Company Name:                Einhell Germany AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A40ESU3

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        08.01.2025
     Target price:                EUR 86.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Konstantin Völk

Another strong year ahead for Einhell; chg. est.

Topic: After an already strong FY24e, Einhell should in our view also in
FY25e convince with solid sales growth and a further margin expansion.

Sales are expected to increase to EUR 1,145m in FY25e due to a strong demand
for Einhell's Power X-Change products and steadily increasing market share
in Einhell's core markets. In H1'24, Einhell was already by far the largest
player for cordless garden tools with a market share of 39% in Germany (vs.
36% in FY23) and 19% for cordless tools (vs. 17% in FY23). Next to the
Western European region, Einhell Australia is also growing fast with EUR 148m
sales in 9M'24 (vs. EUR 126m in 9M'23), accounting for c. 18% of total sales.

Furthermore, we expect Einhell to increase its EBT margin to 8.6% (eNuW)
next year thanks to the increasing share of PXC products (9M'24: 50% share;
+5ppts yoy), lower freight costs, a decrease in headcount and positive
operating leverage.

Going forward, Einhell should benefit from the structural trend towards
cordless battery-powered tools thanks to (1) high convenience of cordless
tools compared to conventional tools as they are more flexible, offer a high
level of safety and have less emissions and maintenance. (2) A rising
technological capability of Li-Ion battery systems, including improved
recharging speed, durability, energy management and maximum load. (3)
Reasonable pricing of Li-Ion battery systems thanks to mass market
production, making powerful battery systems applicable for a wide range of
semi-professional DIY products.

On top of that the current valuation of the stock is undemanding not only
based on an intrinsic valuation via DCF but also compared to its listed
peers as the stock is currently trading at only 12x trailing P/E and 9x
trailing EV/EBIT, despite its strong fundamentals.

Hence, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 86 based on DCF.

2063195 08.01.2025 CET/CEST

