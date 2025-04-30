Original-Research: 029 Group SE (von NuWays AG): SELL

^ Original-Research: 029 Group SE - from NuWays AG 30.04.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to 029 Group SE Company Name: 029 Group SE ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: SELL from: 30.04.2025 Target price: EUR 15.80 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr FY24 out: Portfolio progressing as planned 029's net income stood at EUR 0.33m, comparing to previous year's EUR 5.6m loss, which was the result of the successful exit from the investment in Emerald Stay (EUR 0.94m other operating income) and the writeoff of the investment Conscious Good the year before. As a reminder, 029 sold it's 5.2% stake in Emerald Stay. The transaction is expected to generate roughly EUR 1.6m gross proceeds, reflecting a realized multiple on the FY23 book value of around 2.3x and 2.7x on the invested capital. Limestone Capital, the key holding (87% of NAV, eNuW) continues to grow its portfolio. The company is about to open a hotel on Mallorca and purchased a former Nobu location in London. With those, the number of Aethos hotels owned and managed, is set to increase to 10. Further, Limestone acquired a majority stake in LOISIUM Wine & Spa Hotels. Over the next twelve months, four new LOISIUM hotels are set to open in Italy and France backed by Limestone's commitment to invest over EUR 100m into the expansion of the brand. Limestone also spearheaded a EUR 40m Series A financing round for MYNE Homes, Europe's leading managed co-ownership provider for premium vacation homes in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, Sweden and Croatia. TRIP Drinks (8.1% of NAV, eNuW), UK's leading brand for CBD and magnesium drinks, CBS oils, gummies and powders continues its growth trajectory. In March, TRIP was the third most popular drink choice. The company is also progressing well with its geographical expansion, especially in the USA. hotelbird (3.3% of NAV, eNuW) is leading solution provider for a seamless digital guest journey within the hotel industry. As the company is able to finance itself, the last funding round took place in 2019. Worth highlighting, at the end of 2024, ReGuest AG went public in Austria. The hotel CRM software company generated some EUR 4.3m sales in FY24 and is currently valued at EUR 150m (market cap). While this is not an apples to apple comparison, it underpins the sector's high multiples. Brother's Bond (1.1% of NAV, eNuW) raised $ 7.5m at the beginning of FY25. This should allow the company to further drive growth an reach sustainable profitability levels during the near-term. As the current market cap (+197% ytd.) notably exceeds the company's fair NAV, we downgrade 029 to SELL with a new PT of EUR 15.8 (EUR 14) based on a sum of-the-parts valuation with a 5% holding discount. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32394.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2127264 30.04.2025 CET/CEST °