Frauenfeld, 20. Mai 2025

Medienmitteilung

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Pelion beteiligt sich an DocMorris

DocMorris AG (“DocMorris”) wurde von Pelion S.A. (“Pelion”), dem grössten im Gesundheitssektor tätigen Unternehmen in Polen, darüber in Kenntnis gesetzt, dass Pelion einen Anteil von 9.68% an DocMorris erworben hat, berechnet auf Basis der zukünftigen Aktienanzahl von 51’017‘883 Aktien nach der Bezugsrechts-Kapitalerhöhung. Auf Basis der Anzahl der Aktien vor der Kapitalerhöhung von 14‘835‘093, entspricht dies einem Anteil von 33.27%. DocMorris begrüsst, dass Pelion die Entscheidung getroffen hat, sich als branchennaher Investor mit viel Erfahrung im Apothekengeschäft am Unternehmen zu beteiligen und somit vom Potenzial überzeugt ist. DocMorris hatte im Vorfeld der Bezugsrechts-Kapitalerhöhung mit mehreren möglichen strategischen Investoren Gespräche geführt, zu denen auch Pelion gehörte.

Gemäss Angaben auf der Homepage von Pelion hat das Unternehmen in Privatbesitz seinen Hauptsitz in Lodz in Polen und erzielt mit mehr als 12’000 Mitarbeitenden einen Umsatz von über PLN 18 Mia. (rund CHF 4 Mia.). Pelion ist im Grosshandel von medizinischen Produkten (inkl. Medikamenten), im Vor-Ort- und Online-Verkauf von rezept- und nicht-rezeptpflichtigen Medikamenten sowie in der Belieferung von Spitälern und der Bereitstellung von Logistikdienstleistungen tätig. Neben Polen ist Pelion auch in Litauen und Schweden aktiv.

Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

E-mail: ir@docmorris.com, Telefon: +41 52 560 58 10

Kontakt für Medien

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

E-mail: media@docmorris.com, Telefon: +49 171 864 888 1

DocMorris

Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit einem Klick managen können. Im Jahr 2024 erzielten rund 1'600 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich, Portugal und der Schweiz mit über 10 Millionen aktiven Kunden einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'085 Mio. Die Aktien der DocMorris AG sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (Valor 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, Ticker DOCM). Weitere Informationen unter corporate.docmorris.com.

