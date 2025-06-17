Werbung ausblenden

Arkema : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 09 June to 13 June 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 June to 13 June 2025

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/9/2025

FR0010313833

3200

61,0895

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/10/2025

FR0010313833

3000

62,3172

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/11/2025

FR0010313833

3000

63,2048

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/12/2025

FR0010313833

5000

60,7977

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/13/2025

FR0010313833

5000

60,4126

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

19 200

61,3596

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250617498596/en/

Arkema

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 15.06.2025
Die Rally bleibt trotz des Konflikts zwischen Israel und Iran intakt15. Juni · onvista
Die Rally bleibt trotz des Konflikts zwischen Israel und Iran intakt
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Krieg in Nahost: Eine schnelle Erholung der Börsen wäre logisch14. Juni · Acatis
Krieg in Nahost: Eine schnelle Erholung der Börsen wäre logisch
onvista Trading-Impuls
Die Aktie dieses Ölkonzerns steht kurz vor dem Ausbruch auf der Oberseite13. Juni · onvista
Die Aktie dieses Ölkonzerns steht kurz vor dem Ausbruch auf der Oberseite
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden