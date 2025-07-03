Werbung ausblenden

Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire · Uhr

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

21 rue La Boétie

75008 PARIS

FRANCE

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

June 30, 2025

 

740,794,808

Total number of theoretical voting rights: 740,794,808

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 730,443,791

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

 

Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2025, i.e. 10,351,017 shares).

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703305205/en/

Veolia Environnement

