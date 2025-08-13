Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG

13.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG

     Company Name:                INDUS Holding AG
     ISIN:                        DE0006200108

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        13.08.2025
     Target price:                EUR 34.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Weak H1 but strong order intake to fuel improvements

Sales in Q2 came in at EUR 434m (eNuW: EUR 424m, eCons: EUR 426m), up 1.2% yoy as

sales from the Infrastructure segment grew by 7.5% yoy to EUR 156m (due to two
acquisitions and improving demand), which compensated for weaker Materials
Solutions (-3.6% yoy to EUR 142m) as a result of supply chain constraints, a
smaller divestment and flattish yoy development of Engineering (-0.2% yoy to
EUR 137m). Overall, the weak USD turned into another headwind. H1 sales were
down 0.3% yoy (2.6% positive M&A effect).

Order intake uptick supports H2 improvements. The group's order intake
increased by 16% yoy to EUR 446m (backlog at the end of Q2: +4.5% yoy to EUR
665m). Most noteworthy, Engineering recorded a 32% jump of incoming orders
(H1: +25% yoy) while Infrastructure and Material Solutions both posted a
decent gain for the quarter (10%, 7%) and a slight gain for H1 (1%, 2%).

Adj. EBITA stood at EUR 31.2m (eNuW: EUR 33.9m, eCons: EUR 35.6m), a 26% yoy
decrease with a 7.2% margin (-2.7pp yoy) largely driven by the challenging
supply chain situation in regards to rare earths (Materials Solutions margin
-4pp yoy), a price pressure in the Infrastructure segment (-3.1pp yoy) and a
group-wide FX headwind. H1 adj. EBITA was down 24% yoy at EUR 56.1m.

Q2 FCF of EUR 15.7m was down 55% yoy as a result of continued investments
across the group's portfolio as well as higher working capital needs; H1 FCF
stood at EUR -7.9m. During H2, FCF is seen to strongly increase carried by
seasonal working capital dynamics and the expected rise of adj. EBITA
putting the FY25 FCF guidance of more than EUR 90m in reach (eNuW: EUR 90m).
Mind you, in FY24, Q4 accounted for more than half of FY FCF. During the
earnings call, management highlighted a year-end net debt target of EUR
580-590m (H1: EUR 635m).

M&A engine running well. Year-to-date, INDUS acquired five companies (four
in H1) across Engineering and Infrastructure also expanding its geographical
footprint in the US and the Nordics. This is in line with its recently
introduced "Empowering Mittelstand" strategy which includes a EUR 500m M&A war
chest to be deployed until 2030.

FY25 guidance confirmed. Management continues to expect sales of EUR
1.7-1.85bn, adj. EBITA of EUR 130-165m and FCF of more than EUR 90m. In light of
the H1 results and the required improvements that are partially backed by
the order backlog/order momentum, we regard the guidance as reasonable.

BUY with an unchanged EUR 34 PT based on FCYF25e.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=f709affdcfebfa95d7da27fabd018a66
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2183164 13.08.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
INDUS Holding
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Trading-Impuls
Deutsche Immobilien-Aktie hat 30 Prozent Kurspotenzial – wenn der Ausbruch gelingtgestern, 15:30 Uhr · onvista
Deutsche Immobilien-Aktie hat 30 Prozent Kurspotenzial – wenn der Ausbruch gelingt
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
UnitedHealth - langfristige Chance?11. Aug. · onvista
UnitedHealth - langfristige Chance?
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Die Re-Industrialisierung der USA ist eine Illusion09. Aug. · onvista-Partners
Die Re-Industrialisierung der USA ist eine Illusion
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden