Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): International Investment Forum

^ Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd. Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd. ISIN: AU000000ASP3 Anlass der Studie: Empfehlung: International Investment Forum Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg Upcoming Investor Event: Aspermont to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF) On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this forum, Aspermont Ltd. will also present its business model and current business development. Presentation slot: Aspermont Ltd. (ISIN: AU000000ASP3) 04.00 am EST (New York, Toronto time) 10.00 am CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time) 05.00 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time) Speaker: Alex Kent, CEO The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors. The program with schedule can be found at the following link: https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/ Registrations for this event and Aspermont' presentation are available at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3716522695074/ WN_DGpMon9sSautfBEH4gZ8Ng Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/24107.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de +++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °