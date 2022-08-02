Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE ISIN: MT0000580101 Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno) Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 5.75 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker 2021 financial year with significant revenue and earnings increases completed; Significant increase in revenue and earnings also expected for the current financial year 2022; The successful growth strategy and the very scalable business model should lead to a disproportionately earnings development; Target price: EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40); Rating: BUY According to published business figures, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) achieved a new record in the past financial year 2021 with growth of around 80.0% to EUR 252.17 million (PY: EUR 140.22 million). The strong growth in the fourth quarter in particular contributed to their high revenue growth (Q4 2021: EUR 80.2 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.70 million), which was also the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and earnings in the company's history to date. The main growth driver has been the advertising software platform business on the supply side which, in recent years, has built up a strong SDK base with direct integration in over 20,000 apps, many of which come from the premium sector and have a large reach, enabling MGI to reach more than two billion mobile end users, according to its own figures. Accordingly, MGI is now one of the top five providers in the mobile advertising market when it comes to reach and is also the leading provider when it comes to traffic quality, according to Pixalate's Mobile Seller Trust Index. This exceeded the company's guidance (revenue of EUR 234.0 million to EUR 254.0 million) and also our revenue estimate (GBCe: EUR 234.15 million). Even stronger growth was achieved at the earnings level. Compared to the previous year, EBITDA grew very dynamically by around 145.0% to EUR 65.04 million (previous year: EUR 26.55 million). EBITDA, adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&As), increased by 144.3% to EUR 71.10 million (previous year: EUR 29.55 million). This means that the company's earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.0 million to EUR 70.0 million) and also our earnings estimate (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.71 million) were also exceeded. MGI also expects to continue its dynamic growth course in the current financial year 2022. Thus, despite the macroeconomic trends, management expects to significantly increase revenue in a range of EUR 295.0 million to EUR 315.0 million. At the earnings level, adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) of between EUR 83.0 million and EUR 93.0 million should be achieved. In our last research report on the MGI Q1 figures, we confirmed our previously raised revenue and earnings forecasts due to the strong first quarter, the promising growth strategy and the unchanged outlook. For the current financial year 2022, we continue to expect revenues of EUR 307.22 million and EBITDA of EUR 87.52 million. For the following financial years 2023 and 2024, we are conservatively adjusting our previous estimates downwards due to the current recessionary trends and the latest news from the advertising market. We now expect revenues of EUR 345.11 million (previously: EUR 377.76 million) and EUR 402.55 million (previously: EUR 473.08 million). With regard to EBITDA, we expect EUR 96.05 million (previously: EUR 116.94 million) and EUR 115.80 million (previously: EUR 147.33 million). Overall, MGI's good market position should enable it to continue to grow very dynamically and highly profitably as an ad tech platform with its own games content. While the company has built up a strong position on the supply side in recent years, with a strong SDK base in the premium mobile app sector, the demand side is to be significantly strengthened in the future. With the recently acquired Contextual Mobile Demand Side Platform 'Dataseat', the company has acquired an important building block for this. As a result of the acquisition, the management would like to concentrate on organic growth for the time being, but does not completely rule out further acquisitions if the right opportunities arise. Due to the high scalability of the business model and the expected efficiency gains tob e achieved through the close interlinking of the business areas, the group's profitability should remain at a high level in the future. In addition, MGI is very well positioned with a liquidity estimated by us at the end of H1 2022 of around EUR 130 million (including credit lines) after the last earn-out payments for KingsIsle and can thus both seize investment opportunities and comfortably cushion a possible recession. The leverage ratio, which we estimate to be around 3.5x due to the cash-out in Q2 2022, should also fall to below 3.0 in the medium term due to the positive cash flow and expected EBITDA growth. In our view, the market should have already priced in the debt, so we see a potential catalyst in a possible reduction in the leverage ratio in the coming 12 months. Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have lowered our target price to EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40) per share due to our reduced forecasts for the 2023 and 2024 financial years and the associated lower starting point for the subsequent estimation periods. Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have lowered our target price to EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40) per share due to our reduced forecasts for the 2023 and 2024 financial years and the associated lower starting point for the subsequent estimation periods. Higher capital costs (increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.25% instead of 0.40%) have also had the effect of reducing the price target. The so-called 'roll-over effect' (price target related to the following financial year 2023 instead of 2022) counteracted an even stronger price target reduction. In view of the current share price level, we continue to issue a 'buy' rating and see significant upside potential. The results of our peer group analysis (see p. 18) also support our assessment of the attractiveness and price potential of the MGI share.

