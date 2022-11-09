AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

EQS-DD: Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

EQS Group · Uhr


Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

09.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

 

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

9 November 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Wolf Uwe Lehmann
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Befesa S.A.  
b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
  Identification code7 LU1704650164
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume
€37.20 3,000
   
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume 3,000 shares  
— Price €37.20
e) Date of the transaction 7 November 2022
f) Place of the transaction Frankfurt
          

 

Company information
Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,
L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61   ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com   Internet: www.befesa.com


09.11.2022 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

79171  09.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483349&application_name=news&site_id=onvista
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Befesa
EQS Group

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Partner Telix berichtet positive Daten der ZIRCON-Zulassungsstudie

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, Kauf

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-PVR: Auto1 Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-News: EXASOL AG: Exasol AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2022 und passt Prognose für das Gesamtjahr an

 · Uhr · EQS Group

EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM: Starke Geschäftsentwicklung im dritten Quartal 2022 und Konkretisierung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022

 · Uhr · EQS Group
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Plant VW das nächste IPO?

    onvista Mahlzeit: Dax-Bullen legen nach - Apple, Biontech, VW und Warren Buffett jucken 10 Milliarden Doller Verlust nicht

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. onvista Mahlzeit: Schieben "Midterms Elections" die Märkte weiter an? - SolarEdge, Bayer, Post und hat Nvidia ein Ass aus dem Ärmel gezogen?

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Kutzers Zwischenruf: Jahresprognosen 2023 sind „gedämpft-konstruktiv“

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden