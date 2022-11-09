EQS-DD: Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



09.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 9 November 2022 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Wolf Uwe Lehmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Befesa S.A. b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares Identification code7 LU1704650164 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume €37.20 3,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 3,000 shares — Price €37.20 e) Date of the transaction 7 November 2022 f) Place of the transaction Frankfurt Company information

Befesa S.A.

68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,

L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

