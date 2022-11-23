EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch)

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung

Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds



23.11.2022

November 23, 2022.

Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds

Total volume of ca. €1bn tendered and accepted for repurchase across 8 bonds

Residual funds from recent bond issuance and cash on hand can now be used to pay back other debt

Following Vonovia’s bond issuance with an aggregate volume of €1.5bn last week, a total volume of ca. €1bn across 8 bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024 were validly tendered and accepted for repurchase. The settlement of the tender offer is expected to take place on November 24. The detailed tender results can be found at https://www.bourse.lu/notices.

As previously announced, the remaining proceeds from the new bonds plus an additional €500m cash on hand can now be used to pay back other debt. Vonovia’s maturity profile will not be materially impacted by this liability management.

Vonovia remains fully committed towards the other elements of the liability management, as communicated with the 9M 2022 results. This includes Vonovia’s plans to roll over the secured financings for 2023 and 2024. The discussions with secured lenders are well advanced and will continue. Notwithstanding these negotiations and last week’s bond issuance, Vonovia’s disposal efforts across the various sales channels are also progressing, and proceeds from disposals can be deployed to delever further through bond buybacks across the full range of maturities.

