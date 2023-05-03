MEMSCAP Unveils Its New Website

A NEW WEBSITE, SHOWCASE OF THE 4C PLAN, DESIGNED AROUND A NEW GRAPHIC CHARTER REAFFIRMING THE VALUES AND THE POSITIONING OF THE GROUP

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS) (Paris:MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today unveils its new website designed around its new visual identity.

At the start of the year, MEMSCAP adopted a new visual identity reaffirming the values of the Group:

Innovation, Technological excellence, Commitment to our customers and partners, Sustainable development and social responsibility.

This new visual identity aims to strengthen the Group's reputation, consolidate and develop its position in the aerospace, medical and optical communications markets. The Group's logo has also been revamped to mark the start of a new phase in MEMSCAP's history.

The new website, associated with this new visual identity, has been designed to offer an improved user experience, with intuitive navigation, a refined design and a clear content structure of the Group's products and services.

"We invite all our customers, partners, shareholders and investors to visit our new website at www.memscap.com and discover our new visual identity." said Jean Michel Karam, Chairman and CEO of MEMSCAP. "These changes reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, customer relationship and transparency. We are confident that our customers and partners will appreciate these improvements and we are committed to continuing to do everything possible to offer them the most advanced solutions in all the Group's addressed businesses"

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com.

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris " Segment C - Code ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS.

