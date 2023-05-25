Changeblock Announces Strategic Partnership with Stabiliti for Verified Carbon Credits in Alignment with UKCCC Principles

Changeblock, a leading environmental credit exchange and data provider, today announced its strategic partnership with Stabiliti, an automated carbon removal solution for businesses. This collaboration is a significant stride in channelling capital into nature-based solutions, particularly forestry and land-based management, as part of the transition to long-term environmental sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Stabiliti will provide Changeblock with a selection of verified carbon credits, which will be bundled and offered to buyers through Changeblock's innovative platform. These credits have been meticulously vetted and meet the stringent standards of the UK Carbon Code of Conduct (UKCCC). The UKCCC, a not-for-profit entity, ensures that the credits offered by Changeblock and Stabiliti have a genuine and lasting environmental impact, upholding principles of assured additionality, permanence, avoidance of leakage, and avoidance of negative outcomes.

In addition to its collaboration with Changeblock, Stabiliti has partnered with Re-Generation Earth, an organization dedicated to bridging the gap between individuals, companies, and landowners committed to addressing the planet's challenges. Re-Generation Earth serves as a catalyst and conduit, facilitating collaborative efforts and empowering landowners to implement solutions that mitigate climate change.

"We are thrilled to partner with Stabiliti in our mission to create a global net-zero economy," says Billy Richards, an Oxford University educated Biochemist who was formerly founder and CEO of an advanced machine learning start up and is now CEO of Changeblock. "Stabiliti's portfolio of verified carbon credits, aligned with the UKCCC, perfectly complements our commitment to enhancing credit integrity, transparency, and trading options. This partnership enables us to provide buyers on our platform with high-quality carbon credits that drive real environmental impact."

The collaboration between Changeblock and Stabiliti exemplifies a shared vision for addressing climate change and accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices. By leveraging Stabiliti's expertise in carbon offsetting and Changeblock's innovative platform, both organizations are actively contributing to advancing an eco-friendly future with zero greenhouse gas emissions.

About Changeblock

Changeblock is a leading provider of environmental asset investment solutions. Its 'data-to-credit' technology enhances credit integrity, transparency, and trading options, providing new risk management tools, and enabling more efficient transactions. The company's mission is to drive changes in the financial ecosystem required to decelerate global warming and accelerate biodiversity. For more information, please visit www.changeblock.com.

About Stabiliti

Stabiliti is a pioneering carbon solution provider for businesses. Through automated and meaningful carbon removal, Stabiliti integrates with existing systems to deliver accurate offsetting and reporting effortlessly. Stabiliti's partnerships with verified, high-quality carbon offset producers, including Re-Generation Earth, ensure authentic carbon removal, addressing transparency, trust, and traceability issues.

