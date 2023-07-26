Compulsory Administration Proceedings for IOC Holding Company

Regulatory News:

By 21 June 2023 judgment, the Créteil Commercial Court has pronounced the conversion of the safeguard procedure into a compulsory administration procedure for the IOC Holding Indoor and Outdoor Communication Holding SA limited public company with 7,877,373.97 euros capital, located at Avenue Louise, 143, - 1050 Brussels, Belgium, registered under the number 820 169 840, ISIN code BE6200101556.

