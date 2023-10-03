Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of

shares Number of theoretical

voting rights Number of actual

voting rights

(exercisable at

General Meetings) (*) 30 September 2023 454 434 358 454 434 358 454 285 081

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

