Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of
shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

Number of actual
voting rights
(exercisable at
General Meetings) (*)

30 September 2023

454 434 358

454 434 358

454 285 081

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

