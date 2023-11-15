Ist Inflation besiegt und kommt wirklich keine Rezession? Mein Gast: Prof. Sascha Steffen
Markus Koch · Uhr
Ist Inflation besiegt und kommt wirklich keine Rezession? Mein Gast: Prof. Sascha Steffen
Zur Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/360wallstreetpc *
// Dieses Video ist keine Anlageberatung und entspricht keiner Kaufempfehlung! //
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kochwallstreet/
► Podcast: https://apple.co/3ehK4mP
► Website: https://www.markuskoch.de/
► Impressum: https://www.markuskoch.de/impressum
*Werbung
#finanzmarkt #openingbell