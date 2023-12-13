EQS-News: Eric Sturdza Investments legt Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fonds auf

EQS-News: E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited / Schlagwort(e): Fonds/Produkteinführung

Eric Sturdza Investments legt Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fonds auf



13.12.2023 / 10:22 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Eric Sturdza Investments legt Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fonds auf

Der Vietnam-Aktienfonds investiert in eine der weltweit am schnellsten wachsenden Volkswirtschaften

Genf, 13. Dezember 2023 – Eric Sturdza Investments, eine unabhängige Asset Management-Gesellschaft, die aktive Investmentstrategien für institutionelle und professionelle Investoren managt, hat mit dem Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fund einen neuen Fonds aufgelegt, der den Zugang zu einem Segment des asiatischen Aktienmarktes bietet, das gut aufgestellt ist und ein beträchtliches Wirtschaftswachstum verzeichnet.

Vietnam profitiert von dem in China und weltweit zu beobachtenden Trend zur Auslagerung von Zulieferung und Produktion. Das Land hat eine junge, gut ausgebildete Bevölkerung, die qualifizierte Arbeitskräfte zu attraktiven Löhnen stellt. Die Wirtschaft des Landes, die durch eine Reihe von Handelsabkommen und eine solide Infrastruktur unterstützt wird, verzeichnet hohe ausländische Direktinvestitionen (FDIs) und profitiert von einem stabilen politischen Umfeld und einer vernünftigen Wirtschaftspolitik. Vietnam, wo der Lebensstandard sich kontinuierlich verbessert und die Unternehmen in der Wertschöpfungskette nach oben wandern, hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, innerhalb von fünf Jahren als Emerging Market eingestuft zu werden.

Shasha Li Mafli ist die verantwortliche Fondsmanagerin. Sie bringt mehr als 20 Jahre Erfahrung im Fondsmanagement mit Fokus auf asiatische Investmentportfolios mit und kann dabei einen langen Track Record an erfolgreich gemanagten Vietnam-Aktienportfolios vorweisen.

„Vietnam ist ein Sweet Spot in Asien, da es ein starkes Wachstum aufweist und viele der Voraussetzungen für eine wirtschaftliche Expansion im Zuge der Urbanisierung und Industrialisierung mitbringt“, so Shasha Li Mafli. „Wir gehen davon aus, dass das Land in der Lage ist, ein ähnliches Wachstum wie China in den vergangenen 15 Jahren zu verzeichnen.“

„Shasha hat die Transformation Chinas zu einer Volkswirtschaft mit mittlerem Einkommen aus erster Hand miterlebt und geht fest davon aus, dass Vietnam dem gleichen Wachstumstrend folgen wird", sagt Andreas Söderholm, Head of Asset Management, Schweiz. „Der neue Fonds entspricht unserer Philosophie, mit herausragenden Managern zusammenzuarbeiten und in spezialisierte, aktive Strategien zu investieren, um für unsere Kunden Performance zu erzielen.“

Der Strategic Vietnam Prosperity Fund ist ein UCITS-Fonds, der speziell auf professionelle und institutionelle Anleger ausgerichtet ist, die ein Investment in Vietnam anstreben.



Über Eric Sturdza Investments

Eric Sturdza Investments ist eine unabhängige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft, die aktiv verwaltete Strategien für institutionelle Kunden und Privatkunden anbietet. Wir verschaffen Anlegern Zugang zu unseren besten Anlageideen durch außergewöhnliche Investmentmanager in Produktbereichen, in denen wir glauben, dass die Anlagemöglichkeiten einen positiven Mehrwert für die Kunden schaffen können. Das Unternehmen ist Teil der Genfer Eric Sturdza Group, zu der eine Privatbank, ein Family Office und eine Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft gehören. Eric Sturdza Investments hat seinen Hauptsitz in Guernsey.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter https://www.ericsturdza.com/de/

Pressekontakt:

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop / Jessica Pommer

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Tel. +49 (69) 905 505-57

ericsturdza@edicto.de



Disclaimer

General Disclaimer

This marketing communication relates to E.I. Sturdza Funds plc, an open-ended umbrella investment company with variable capital and segregated liability between Funds incorporated with limited liability in Ireland under the Companies Act 2014 with registration number 461518 (the “Company”) and established as an undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) pursuant to the European Directive no 2009/65/EC as amended (the “UCITS Directive”), and the sub-fund mentioned within this communication (the “Fund”). A decision may be taken at any time to terminate the arrangements made for the marketing of the Fund in any EEA Member State in which it is currently marketed. In such circumstances, Shareholders in the affected EEA Member State will be notified of this decision and will be provided with the opportunity to redeem their shareholding in the Fund free of any charges or deductions for at least 30 working days from the date of such notification.

This document is issued by Eric Sturdza Management Company S.A (“ESMC”), a regulated Management Company approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under registration ID S00001025 and appointed by the Fund, registered for distribution in the countries under “Registration and Target Market Definition”, available at ericsturdza.com. ESMC’s registered office address is 16, rue Robert Stumper, L-2557 Luxembourg. ESMC has appointed E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited (“EISSML”), as the investment manager and global distributor which is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and registered under Company Number 35985. EISSML’s registered office address is 3rd Floor, Maison Trinity, Rue du Pre, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1LT. EISSML is part of the Eric Sturdza Group. The information contained herein is estimated, unaudited and may be subject to change.

This document is not intended for U.S. Persons pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (https://www.sec.gov). The Fund presented in this document is not registered under United States federal securities laws or any other applicable law in the states, territories and possessions of the United States of America. Consequently, it cannot be marketed directly or indirectly in the United States (including its territories and possessions or areas subject to its jurisdiction) and to or for the benefit of U.S. Persons.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise apply for shares in the Fund and any of the sub-funds, nor does it constitute investment, legal or tax advice. The information contained in this document reflects the opinion of E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited and may change without notice.

The Fund is subject to tax laws and regulations of Ireland. Depending on your home country of residence, this might have an impact on your investment. In general, the tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each potential investor and may be subject to change in the future. E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited has not considered the suitability of investment against your individual needs and risk tolerance. Any potential investor should assess the suitability of this investment solution to his/her risk profile. Investment in the Fund is suitable only for those persons and institutions for whom such investment does not represent a complete investment program, who understand the degree of risk involved (as detailed under the section headed “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus and Supplement), can tolerate a high level of volatility and believe that the investment is suitable based on the investment objectives and financial needs. Please consult your financial and tax adviser.

Investing in the Fund and any other sub-funds involves risks including the possible loss of capital. There can be no assurance that a sub-fund’s investment objective will be achieved or that there will be a return on capital. The value of an investment may go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount you originally invested. Past performance and forecasts are not reliable indicators of future results. Performance figures do not take into account commissions, costs incurred on the issue and redemption, nor local taxes. Please note that performance figures, reference benchmarks and asset allocation are provided for information purposes only. Before any investment decisions, you must read the Fund Prospectus, the relevant Key Information Document (KID) and Key Investor Information Documents (KIID)s, the articles of incorporation as well as the annual and semi-annual reports, to find out about the inherent risks, fees and conditions of the Fund. A copy of the English version of the prospectus of the Fund and the KID/KIID is available on www.ericsturdza.com/literature/ and may also be obtained from info@ericsturdza.com. Where required under national rules, the KID/KIID is also made available in the local language of the relevant EEA Member State. KID/KIIDs must be made available to the subscriber prior to subscription. A summary of investor rights associated with an investment in the Fund shall be available in English from Eric Sturdza Investments by contacting info@ericsturdza.com or via https://ericsturdza.com/shareholder-rights/.

Switzerland - The Fund is registered with FINMA for public distribution to Swiss non-qualified investors. The representative agent in Switzerland is CACEIS (Switzerland) SA and the paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Paris, Swiss Branch, 35 route de Signy, CH 1260 Nyon. Copies of the Swiss Prospectus, Swiss KIIDs, Swiss articles of association, Swiss annual and semi-annual reports may be obtained free of charge in English and French at the Swiss representative or at www.ericsturdza.com. Publication of subscription/redemption prices and NAV: www.fundinfo.com