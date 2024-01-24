AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2023 and FY 2024.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event

Planned Date

Financial earnings for FY 2023

March 27, 2024

Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2024

April 29, 2024

Annual general meeting of shareholders

May 2024

Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2024

July 29, 2024

Financial earnings for HY 2024

September 2, 2024

Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2024

October 28, 2024

Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2024

January 27, 2025

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com

