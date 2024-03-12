Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd. Company Name: Aspermont Ltd. ISIN: AU000000ASP3 Reason for the research: Research Report (Anno) Recommendation: Buy Target price: 0,07 AUD Target price on sight of: 31.12.2024 Last rating change: Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger Continued Growth. 2023 a consolidation year. 2024e back to double digit growth. Single digit growth. The company continues its growth with a 3% increase in revenue, in line with management guidance for FY2023. Blue Horseshoe investment write off. The decision to write off the Blue Horseshoe investment was made due to its lack of short-term profitability. However, the company retains the intellectual property and remains open to revisiting the venture should industry conditions improve. Capital efficiency. The company has improved its capital efficiency by divesting or upgrading low-margin products and events in favor of solutions that promise higher growth and profitability. Normalized EBITDA remains healthy, from $2.8m to $1.7m while the normalized NPAT grew from $0.6m to $0.8m, indicating brighter future ahead. New playgrounds. The Company has branded their marketing services branch into a new entity called Nexus. The Company has created two sold out live events in the past months. The company has signed an agreement with Rick Rule, a highly prominent in the mining sector investment realm. Management and Key operators hiring. The company hired a new Chief Marketing officer, Group head of content and group head of research, bringing onboard industry wide leading executives. Focus on long term strategy. FY2024 priority is to return to double digit growth. Adjusted Price Target: Based on our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, we have adjusted our share price target to 0.07 AUD / 0.04 EUR (previously: 0.10 AUD / 0.07 EUR), reflecting our current valuation assessment. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29121.pdf Contact for questions GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date and time of completion of this research: 11.03.2024 15:00 Date and time of first distribution: 12.03.2024 12:00