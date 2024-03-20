AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Kumpulainen

EQS Group · Uhr


Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Kumpulainen

20.03.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Kumpulainen
Position: Other senior manager
 Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56096/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 4.5169 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 4.5169 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 0 N/A 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2687 Unit price: 5 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 2687 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2687 Unit price: 0 N/A 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 2687 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

20.03.2024 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

90373  20.03.2024 CET/CEST

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Multitude

