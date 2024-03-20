EQS-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
20.03.2024 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|RWE Platz 1
|PLZ:
|45141
|Ort:
|Essen
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900GB7KCA94ACC940
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|1,60 %
|3,21 %
|4,81 %
|743841217
|letzte Mitteilung
|1,85 %
|3,26 %
|5,11 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0007037129
|0
|11762177
|0,00 %
|1,58 %
|US74975E3036
|0
|161598
|0,00 %
|0,02 %
|Summe
|11923775
|1,60 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Right to Recall Common Stock
|N/A
|N/A
|103791
|0,01 %
|Rights of Use Common Stock
|N/A
|N/A
|366856
|0,05 %
|Rights of Use Depositary Receipt
|N/A
|N/A
|1089
|0 %
|Physical Call Option
|15/03/2024 - 20/06/2025
|N/A
|4342000
|0,58 %
|Physical Option
|29/01/2025
|N/A
|4552
|0 %
|
|
|Summe
|4818288
|0,65 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Swaps
|14/03/2024 - 15/02/2028
|N/A
|Bar
|16760844
|2,25 %
|Put Options
|15/03/2024 - 20/06/2025
|N/A
|Physisch
|2166600
|0,29 %
|Call Options
|02/05/2024
|N/A
|Bar
|112941
|0,02 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|19040385
|2,56 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch International
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BofA Securities, Inc
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|BAC North America Holding Company
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
|%
|%
|%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch International, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch B.V.
|%
|%
|%
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum
