Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (*)

31 May 2024

454 452 155

454 452 155

454 302 451

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,205 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612492533/en/

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

PIERRE & VACANCES

