AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: MWB AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: MWB AG - from NuWays AG

29.08.2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to MWB AG

     Company Name:               MWB AG
     ISIN:                       DE000A4032H1

     Reason for the research:    Initiation
     Recommendation:             HOLD
     from:                       29.08.2024
     Target price:               EUR 60
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Henry Wendisch

New stock for your WATCHlist - Initiate MWB with HOLD

With its reputation for authenticity and trustworthiness, MWB has made a
name for itself by busting counterfeit watches on social media, having built
a substantial online community of 220k Instagram followers. The company is a
unique play in the growing online secondhand market for luxury watches,
which BCG expects to grow by 54% p.a. to CHF 31bn by 2026e (CHF 5.5bn in
2022). The online share of the secondhand market for luxury watches
currently stands at 25%, but is set to reach 60% (similar to e.g. shopping
for clothing at 70% online penetration), implying a strong catch-up
potential.

MWB's USP and strong differentiation against peers such as Chrono24 and
chronext are its elaborate and trusted network as well as its multi-year
luxury watch expertise by the two founders and "antifake ambassadors" Leon
Schelske and Robin Haas. More importantly, MWB enables customers access to
hard-to-get luxury watches and ensures finding a buyer for every seller and
vice versa. Within only 7 days they can fulfill the client's desire, all the
while guaranteeing 100% authenticity. This stellar value proposition
explains why MWB sold 410 luxury watches in FY'23 with a selling prices of
up to EUR 460k.

MWB's capital light business model provides the company with strong gross
margins of c. 5% carried by the company's high level of customer
pre-payments. MWB does not purchase any watch that has not already been paid
for, and hence keeps working capital and market risk to a minimum. As sales
look set to grow at a c. 44% CAGR 23-26e, scalability should allow for
profitability improvement to achieve a positive EBITDA margin by 2024e.

The company capitalizes on the continued imbalance between firsthand and
secondhand market, as the former leads to scarcity of desired brands and
models. Moreover, new buyers are becoming ever more digitally savvy (e.g.
Gen Z, millennials), which should accelerate the online penetration,
superbly positioning MWB for future growth.

MWB provides an excellent opportunity to participate in a vibrant growth
story in a luxury niche market. However, the strong share price movement of
more than 50% post IPO already surpassed our PT of EUR 60.00 (based on DCF),
which is why we recommend to HOLD.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30663.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1977253 29.08.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
MWB

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Vor Quartalszahlen: Das sind die zwei favorisierten Szenarien für Nvidiagestern, 15:59 Uhr · onvista
Vor Quartalszahlen: Das sind die zwei favorisierten Szenarien für Nvidia
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Fonds lieben diese Tech-Aktie25. Aug. · onvista
Fonds lieben diese Tech-Aktie
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Langstrecken-Raketen in Deutschland wären wichtig - auch für die Börse25. Aug. · Stefan Riße
Langstrecken-Raketen in Deutschland wären wichtig - auch für die Börse
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden