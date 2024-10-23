EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.: The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Decided on the Approval of the Final Accounts and Discharging the Members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung

Multitude P.L.C.: The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Decided on the Approval of the Final Accounts and Discharging the Members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer



23.10.2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Multitude P.L.C.: The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Decided on the Approval of the Final Accounts and Discharging the Members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from Liability



Gzira, 23 October 2024 – The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) of Multitude P.L.C., a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) (“Multitude” or “Company”), has today resolved to adopt and approve the Company’s final accounts including the financial statements and the Board of Directors’ report for the period for which financial statements had not yet been presented at the Shareholders’ General Meeting, i.e., for the period running from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024.

In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolved, insofar as permitted under the Maltese Companies Act (chapter 386 of the laws of Malta), and in line with Finnish market practice, to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the period covered by the final accounts (i.e., while the Company was still registered in Finland).

The Meeting was held following the transfer of the Company’s registered office from Finland to Malta in accordance with Article 8 of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) on 30 June 2024, in order to adopt the Company’s final accounts as required pursuant to Section 11 of the Finnish European Companies Act (742/2004, as amended) and to make certain related resolutions. Accordingly, for the purposes of Section 11 of the Finnish European Companies Act, the Meeting was deemed to be a meeting of shareholders (in Finnish: “osakkeenomistajien kokous”).

The full minutes of the October EGM setting out said resolutions which were adopted will be available on the Company’s website no later than one week after the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, i.e., no later than on 30 October 2024.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude P.L.C.:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'.www.multitude.com

23.10.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Multitude P.L.C. ST Business Centre 120, The Strand GZR 1027 Gzira Malta E-Mail: ir@multitude.com Internet: https://www.multitude.com/ ISIN: MT0002810100 WKN: A40G1Q Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm EQS News ID: 2014527

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2014527 23.10.2024 CET/CEST